Maruti Suzuki India to hike car prices by up to Rs 30,000 from August

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced that it will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 30,000 from August 2026, citing a sustained rise in input costs and persistent inflationary pressures.

In a regulatory filing with the BSE, the country’s largest carmaker said the price revision has become necessary due to the continuous sustained increase in input costs, despite the company’s efforts to offset higher expenses through cost-reduction initiatives.

“In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in August 2026,” the carmaker noted.

Maruti Suzuki India said it had been taking measures over the past several months to absorb the impact of rising costs.

However, with inflationary pressures remaining elevated and the overall cost environment continuing to be unfavourable, the company has decided to pass on a part of the increased costs to customers.

The automaker said it remains committed to keeping the impact on customers to the minimum possible extent, even as it implements the price revision.

“For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures. However, with inflationary burdens now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment continuing, the company is constrained to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” it added in its filing.

While announcing the increase of up to Rs 30,000, Maruti Suzuki did not specify the revised prices for individual models. It said the quantum of the hike will vary depending on the model.

“The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model,” Maruti Suzuki India explained.