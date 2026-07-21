Telangana Govt Recognises CSSH as Official Sports Science & Sports Medicine Facility for State Athletes

Hyderabad: In a major boost to sports science and athlete care, the Telangana government has officially recognised the Center for Spine & Sports Health (CSSH) as a Sports Science and Sports Medicine Facility for athletes representing the state.

The recognition was conveyed by Special Chief Secretary (Sports) Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, who encouraged CSSH to work closely with the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) and the Young India Physical Education & Sports University (YIPESU) to strengthen Telangana’s sports ecosystem through athlete support, research, academic collaboration, capacity building and high-performance sports science initiatives.

Following his visit to the facility, Jayesh Ranjan appreciated CSSH’s advanced technologies, multidisciplinary approach and international-standard capabilities in sports medicine, rehabilitation and athlete performance. He noted that the collaboration has the potential to significantly strengthen athlete support systems and advance sports medicine in India.

Welcoming the recognition, Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team and Co-founder & Chief Mentor of CSSH, said it is encouraging to see an institution that combines advanced technology, objective performance assessments, rehabilitation and muscle strengthening under one roof.

Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, Co-founder and CEO of CSSH, said the recognition reinforces the organisation’s commitment to evidence-based sports medicine, injury prevention, rehabilitation and scientific athlete development.

He added that CSSH looks forward to collaborating with SATG and YIPESU to promote research, innovation, talent development and world-class sports healthcare while contributing to Telangana’s vision of becoming a leader in sports excellence.

CSSH has developed an integrated model that combines sports medicine, physiotherapy, biomechanics, objective muscle strength assessment, rehabilitation and performance optimisation. The centre has worked with more than 400 national and international athletes across sports such as badminton, cricket, football, swimming and basketball.

Notable athletes associated with CSSH include Sreeja Akula, Abhirath Reddy, Mickil Jaiswal, Viha Reddy Jonnalagadda, Siri Dandu, and Shivani Karra.

For more details: Munsif daily.com