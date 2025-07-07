PDSU Activists Protest Outside CM Revanth Reddy’s Residence Over Fee Reimbursement Delays

Tension gripped parts of Hyderabad on Monday as members of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) launched a protest outside Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s residence, demanding immediate action on pending fee reimbursements and alleged corruption in private colleges.

Students Demand Release of Reimbursements and Action on Donations

The protesters accused the Telangana government of failing to release pending fee reimbursement funds, causing widespread financial distress among students, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Activists also leveled serious allegations against private engineering colleges, claiming that some institutions were illegally collecting donations from students under various pretexts. The PDSU demanded that the government crackdown on such practices and introduce stricter regulations to protect students from exploitation.

Attempt to Lay Siege Foiled by Police

As the protest escalated near Revanth Reddy’s residence, security forces moved in swiftly to prevent a breach. PDSU members were detained before they could lay full siege to the area. The detained protesters, including student leaders, were transported to the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further questioning.

Warning of Statewide Protests

The PDSU issued a stern warning following the detentions, stating that they will intensify their agitation and launch statewide protests if the government fails to resolve the issues of delayed reimbursements and unregulated fee collection.

Student leaders emphasized that education should not be turned into a burden for families, and called upon the Chief Minister to honor promises made to the student community.

Growing Discontent Among Students

This incident is the latest in a series of protests highlighting growing unrest in the student community over educational funding, lack of regulatory enforcement, and perceived neglect of student welfare. The PDSU maintains that unless concrete steps are taken soon, student mobilization will continue to intensify across Telangana.