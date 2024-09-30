Telangana

Breaking News: Tension Erupts at Telangana Bhavan

A major confrontation unfolded at Telangana Bhavan today as Congress supporters gathered in large numbers, accusing the BRS of spreading misinformation about their leader Revanth Reddy.

Fouzia Farhana30 September 2024 - 15:26
241 1 minute read
Congress workers attempt attack on Telangana Bhavan, clash with BRS members.

A major confrontation unfolded at Telangana Bhavan today as Congress supporters gathered in large numbers, accusing the BRS of spreading misinformation about their leader Revanth Reddy.

Tensions escalated when Congress workers attempted to storm into the party office, but were blocked by BRS members. A heated exchange between the two groups quickly turned into a physical altercation, with both sides attacking each other.

The situation remains volatile as both parties continue to blame each other for the violence. Authorities have been alerted to control the situation.

