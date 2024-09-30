Breaking News: Tension Erupts at Telangana Bhavan

Congress workers attempt attack on Telangana Bhavan, clash with BRS members.

A major confrontation unfolded at Telangana Bhavan today as Congress supporters gathered in large numbers, accusing the BRS of spreading misinformation about their leader Revanth Reddy.

Tensions escalated when Congress workers attempted to storm into the party office, but were blocked by BRS members. A heated exchange between the two groups quickly turned into a physical altercation, with both sides attacking each other.

Congress workers attempt attack on Telangana Bhavan, clash with BRS members.

pic.twitter.com/o9AiIiDt4H" / X — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 30, 2024

The situation remains volatile as both parties continue to blame each other for the violence. Authorities have been alerted to control the situation.