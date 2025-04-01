CM Chandrababu Announces Mega DSC Notification and Welfare Schemes in Bapatla

Bapatla: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has officially announced the eagerly awaited Mega DSC (MEGA DSC) notification, much to the delight of unemployed youth.

During his visit to Kothagollapalem in Bapatla district, the CM participated in a pension distribution program for households, where he made the significant announcement.

Mega DSC Notification Coming Soon

In his speech, CM Chandrababu revealed that the notification for the Mega DSC would be released within this month. He assured that, despite the ongoing summer break, the recruitment for DSC posts would be completed by June, before the schools re-open for the new academic session.

The announcement comes as a relief to many unemployed individuals who have been eagerly waiting for the government’s official notification regarding the recruitment process. CM Naidu expressed confidence that the posts would be filled promptly to provide employment opportunities to many job seekers.

Commitment to Complete Polavaram Project and Welfare Initiatives

In addition to the Mega DSC announcement, CM Naidu assured that the Polavaram project, a major irrigation and infrastructure initiative, would be completed by 2007. He also mentioned his commitment to working tirelessly to bring about positive changes and ensure the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Welfare for Women and Farmers

CM Naidu also spoke about various welfare schemes aimed at supporting women and farmers in the state. He highlighted the “Thalli Ki Vandanam” scheme, which will provide benefits to children of eligible families. In addition, the “Anna Datha-Sukhi Bhava” scheme will provide financial assistance of ₹20,000 to farmers, with ₹14,000 being contributed by the state government, and the remaining ₹6,000 coming from the central government.

The CM emphasized that even if loans are required, the government would ensure the welfare of girls, demonstrating his strong commitment to women empowerment and social justice.

A Vision for Effective Governance

Chandrababu Naidu expressed his belief that effective governance can turn even the most difficult challenges into achievable goals. His remarks were a call to action for both the government and citizens to work together towards the betterment of the state.

This announcement has generated significant optimism among the public, with many looking forward to the implementation of these promises in the coming months.