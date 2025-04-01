Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway Toll Fees Reduced for Vehicles: Check New Prices Here

Hyderabad: A significant reduction in toll fees has been announced for vehicles traveling on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

The revised toll fees, which came into effect yesterday, aim to provide relief to commuters and encourage smoother travel along this important route.

Details of the Toll Fee Reduction

The reduced toll charges apply at several key toll plazas on the highway, including those at Pattangi, Korla Pahad, and Chalakolu in Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s a breakdown of the new toll fee structure:

Cars, Jeeps, and Vans : One-way trip: ₹15 Round trip: ₹30 Reduction : ₹15 for one-way, ₹30 for round trip

: Light Commercial Vehicles : One-way trip: ₹25 Round trip: ₹40 Reduction : ₹25 for one-way, ₹40 for round trip

: Buses and Trucks : One-way trip: ₹50 Round trip: ₹75 Reduction : ₹50 for one-way, ₹75 for round trip

:

Additional Discount for Return Travelers

An attractive offer is available for returning travelers. Vehicles making a return journey within 24 hours will be eligible for a 25% discount on the toll charges, making the commute even more affordable.

Toll Fee Reduction Valid Until March 2026

The revised toll fee structure will remain in place until March 31, 2026, ensuring long-term benefits for commuters on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.