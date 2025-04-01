Hyderabad’s Property Tax Collection Reaches Record ₹2000 Crore Amid City Growth

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has achieved a historic milestone by exceeding its target for property tax collection for the fiscal year 2024-25, crossing the ₹2000 crore mark.

Property Tax Collection Surpasses Target

For the fiscal year 2024-25, GHMC had set a property tax collection target of ₹1970.10 crore. However, the corporation managed to collect an impressive ₹2012.365 crore, exceeding the target by ₹42.26 crore. Authorities estimate that the total collection could increase by an additional ₹50 crore, further solidifying this record-breaking achievement.

Property Types and Areas Contributing the Most

GHMC covers a total of 19.49 lakh properties, which include 16.35 lakh residential properties, 2.80 lakh non-residential properties, and 34,000 mixed-use properties. To date, approximately 16 lakh property owners have paid their taxes.

According to GHMC officials, the highest property tax collections were seen in areas such as Serilingampally, Chanda Nagar, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Kokapet, and LB Nagar, while the Charminar Zone recorded the lowest collection.

Also Read: Chaos in Hayathnagar: Huge Fire Erupts at Plastic Storage Facility

Government Announces New Scheme for 2025-26 Fiscal Year

Following this record-breaking collection, the Telangana government has announced a new scheme for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Under this initiative, property owners who pay their tax by April 30, 2025, will receive a 5% discount. The government has urged citizens to take advantage of this opportunity.

Praise for GHMC’s Efforts

In recognition of this achievement, GHMC Commissioner Elambruti commended the efforts of Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Anurag Jainti and Joint Commissioner Mahesh Kulkarni, as well as the Bill Collectors, Tax Inspectors, Assistant Municipal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Zonal Commissioners. Their collective hard work was integral to surpassing the tax collection target.