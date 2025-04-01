Chaos in Hayathnagar: Huge Fire Erupts at Plastic Storage Facility

Hyderabad: A devastating fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in the Lakshmi Priya Colony of Hayathnagar, Hyderabad, causing significant property damage.

Details of the Incident

According to local reports, the fire erupted unexpectedly at the warehouse, leading to a massive blaze that spread rapidly. Fire brigade teams were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene to control the fire. The authorities deployed two fire engines to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

Damage and Cause of the Fire

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, local residents believe that the lack of adequate safety measures in the warehouse may have contributed to the incident. Preliminary estimates suggest the property loss could be around ₹20 lakh. However, authorities confirmed that there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities, and no one has been reported as burned.

Firefighting Efforts and Rescue Operations

The fire department worked diligently to control the blaze, and fortunately, the fire did not spread to nearby buildings. Local residents also assisted in the process, ensuring that everyone in the vicinity was safe.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and to ensure proper safety protocols are put in place in the future.