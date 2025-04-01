Hyderabad Horror: Cab Driver Assaults Foreign Woman on Secluded Road to Airport

Hyderabad: A foreign woman was raped by a cab driver in the Pahadi Sharif area of Hyderabad. The woman, who had come to meet her friends in the city, was attacked while traveling to the airport.

According to the police, the woman had been touring the city with her friends earlier in the day, using the cab as transportation. After dropping off other passengers, the cab driver was taking the woman to the airport when he stopped the car at a secluded location on the way. At that point, he sexually assaulted the woman.

Despite the terrifying situation, the woman managed to escape from the scene and immediately reported the incident to the police.

The Pahadi Sharif police have registered a case and have launched a search for the accused. The police are actively investigating the matter and collecting evidence to apprehend the cab driver responsible for the crime.