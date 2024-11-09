Breaking News: Tension Escalates Over Sagar Canal Dispute Between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Officials

Hyderabad: Tensions between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh flared up once again over a water dispute, this time revolving around the Sagar Canal. In a dramatic turn of events, Telangana officials, who had gone to read the Sagar Canal’s water levels, were stopped by Andhra Pradesh authorities, leading to a heated argument between the two sides.

Water Dispute Between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The ongoing inter-state water dispute between the Telugu states has been a long-standing issue, with both states accusing each other of not adhering to water-sharing agreements. The latest confrontation occurred when Telangana staff attempted to assess the water levels in the Sagar Canal.

According to sources, Andhra Pradesh officials objected to the presence of Telangana’s team, questioning their authority and asking, “మీకు ఇక్కడేం పని!” (What are you doing here?). This sparked a verbal altercation between the two groups, as Telangana officials insisted, they were performing their official duties related to the canal’s water measurement.

Sagar Canal: A Point of Contention

The Sagar Canal is a crucial water source for both states, and the disagreement is part of a larger, ongoing dispute over the sharing of river waters between the Krishna and Godavari rivers. Tensions have escalated over the past few years as both states continue to grapple with irrigation needs and water allocation for agricultural and drinking purposes.

What’s Next for the Telangana-Andhra Water Dispute?

As the dispute continues, experts fear the situation could escalate further, leading to political tensions between the two states. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments are expected to hold discussions to resolve the issue diplomatically, but with the stakes so high, it remains to be seen whether a peaceful resolution will be achieved.