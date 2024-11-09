Andhra Pradesh to Streamline 100 Services via WhatsApp—Here’s What’s Coming

Key Highlights of Andhra Pradesh’s Digital Transformation Plan:

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a pioneering WhatsApp governance system by March 2025, transforming how residents access government services. This ambitious initiative was announced by IT Minister Nara Lokesh during a review meeting of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.100 Government Services to Be Available by End of November 2024

As part of its ongoing digital transformation, the state will make 100 government services accessible to citizens by the end of November 2024. Minister Lokesh confirmed that within 90 days, students will be able to obtain important documents via QR codes, making public services even more convenient and accessible.

WhatsApp Governance to Revolutionize Service Access by March 2025

By March 2025, the government plans to roll out comprehensive WhatsApp-based governance, allowing residents to interact with government departments directly through WhatsApp. This system will make it easier for citizens to access information, submit documents, and receive government services—eliminating the need for physical paperwork. All documents will be digitally endorsed, providing a more streamlined and efficient process for both government officials and citizens.

Aadhaar Cards for Every Newborn in Andhra Pradesh

In addition to the WhatsApp initiative, Chief Minister Naidu has emphasized the importance of Aadhaar integration, directing officials to ensure that every newborn in the state receives an Aadhaar card. This move aligns with the state’s goal to achieve universal Aadhaar coverage, ensuring that no one is excluded from government benefits.

RTGS Data Integration for Seamless Governance

Naidu also stressed the urgency of data integration across all government departments, making RTGS the primary source of data for governance. By centralizing and synchronizing data, the state aims to improve the speed, transparency, and efficiency of public services, creating a more responsive government.

With these ambitious initiatives, the Andhra Pradesh government is poised to redefine digital governance, bringing innovative solutions to citizens and ensuring more efficient, paperless services. The WhatsApp governance system, in particular, is expected to be a game-changer, simplifying interactions between the public and the government while making services more accessible and user-friendly.