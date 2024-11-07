Telangana to Fill 2 Lakh Vacant Government Jobs – Here’s What You Need to Know

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to filling two lakh vacant posts, as promised during the election campaign. Speaking at the inauguration of a new Civil Services coaching center in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that the fulfillment of this promise is a critical part of Telangana’s ongoing efforts to provide local employment and empower its citizens.

50,000 Government Jobs Already Filled, More to Come

The deputy Chief minister highlighted that 50,000 government posts had already been filled as part of Telangana’s major recruitment drive. He also mentioned that the state government now releases an annual job calendar, a unique initiative that is believed to be unparalleled across India. “This job calendar has streamlined recruitment and created transparency in the hiring process,” Bhatti Vikramarka stated.

In addition to the already completed Group 1 exams, Bhatti announced that Group 2 exams will be conducted soon, along with various other competitive exams to fill the vacant posts across departments. These exams are being conducted with an emphasis on transparency, without the risks of question paper leaks or other irregularities.

State Government to Offer Financial Incentives for Civil Services Aspirants

Addressing the challenges faced by financially disadvantaged aspirants preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exams, Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the Telangana government will provide financial incentives to support students. The Energy Department has committed to offering Rs. 1 lakh to each selected candidate from Telangana who qualifies for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam and interviews.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the state to ease the financial burden on poor and middle-class aspirants, allowing them to access study materials, coaching, and special training programs to enhance their preparation for competitive exams.

Telangana’s Civil Services Aspirants: A Bright Future Ahead

Bhatti Vikramarka expressed his belief that increasing the number of Civil Services selections from Telangana will directly benefit the state. He noted that having more officers from Telangana in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and other civil services would result in better policy design, welfare schemes, and budget planning that specifically cater to the state’s needs.

The deputy Chief minister urged aspiring civil servants to focus on the right subjects and areas in order to improve their chances of success. “Understanding which subjects and topics to prioritize is key to cracking the exams,” he advised.

Need for More Civil Services Coaching Centers in Telangana

Bhatti Vikramarka also emphasized the need for more Civil Services coaching centers in Telangana. He pointed out that North India has a high success rate in the UPSC exams, largely due to the availability of numerous coaching institutes. The government, he said, plans to expand the infrastructure for civil services coaching in Telangana, with a focus on helping more students achieve success in the exams.