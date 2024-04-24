Telangana
BREAKING NEWS: TS Inter Results Declared, Girls outperform boys again this year
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the results of the 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examinations conducted in March 2024. The much-awaited declaration was made today, April 24th, at 11:00 AM.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the results of the 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examinations conducted in March 2024. The much-awaited declaration was made today, April 24th.
Here Students can check their Results.
bse.telangana.gov.in