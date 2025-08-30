Breaking Twist in Telangana Politics: Azharuddin Replaces Amir Ali Khan as MLC Nominee

Hyderabad: In a surprising political twist, the Telangana Cabinet has approved two names under the Governor’s quota for MLC posts. But what shocked many was the sudden replacement of Mir Amir Ali Khan with former Indian cricket captain and ex-MP Mohammad Azharuddin.

Initially, the Cabinet had cleared the names of Professor Kodandaram and Mir Amir Ali Khan for the MLC positions. However, at the last minute, the Congress high command dropped Amir Ali Khan and brought in Azharuddin, sending ripples across political circles.

Also Read: Hyderabad to Get Its First-Ever Artificial Beach: Telangana’s ₹225 Cr Mega Tourism Project

Sources reveal that in light of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Governor’s quota MLC appointments, the Cabinet reconsidered the nominations. Following the decision, the government has now forwarded the names of Professor Kodandaram and Azharuddin to the Governor for approval.

The move is particularly significant against the backdrop of the Jubilee Hills by-election, where Azharuddin was already positioning himself as a strong candidate. His elevation to the Legislative Council has sparked widespread speculation that the Congress is also considering him for a ministerial berth.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court stayed the appointments of Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan after petitions were filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Satyanarayana. The apex court remarked that taking oath after interim orders was inappropriate and fixed September 17 as the date for the next hearing.

With Azharuddin now brought into the political spotlight, suspense looms large — Who will the Congress field from Jubilee Hills?