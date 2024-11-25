Bridegroom Chases Down Thief in Dramatic Pursuit After Robbery

Meerut: In a daring act reminiscent of a movie chase scene, a bridegroom in Meerut was targeted by a thief who snatched a bundle of cash from his neck while he was riding a horse in a wedding procession. The incident occurred when the thief, driving a Tata Ace, swiftly approached the groom, grabbed the cash, and fled the scene.

The bridegroom, determined not to let the thief escape, immediately dismounted from his horse and hopped onto his motorcycle. What followed was a high-speed chase through the streets, as the groom pursued the thief through the city in a manner straight out of an action film.

The groom’s pursuit ended with him catching the thief, overpowering him, and giving him a sound thrashing before handing him over to the police. This dramatic sequence of events left onlookers in awe, as the bridegroom’s quick thinking and bravery turned what could have been a disastrous robbery into a thrilling chase.

A bridegroom’s cash was snatched by a thief in a Tata Ace while he was riding a horse. But the bridegroom didn’t back down! He chased the thief on his bike, caught him, and gave him a thrashing before handing him to the police. pic.twitter.com/nHWwq1ORR5 — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 25, 2024

The police have since confirmed the arrest of the thief, who is now facing charges for theft. The bridegroom’s swift action and determination have been praised by the local community, turning what was meant to be a joyous occasion into a memorable adventure.