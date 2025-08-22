British woman travels to Hyderabad for bariatric surgery at KIMS Hospitals

Hyderabad: A British national, Alex Fox, who works as a black taxi driver in London, has travelled to Hyderabad to undergo bariatric surgery at KIMS Hospitals, Gachibowli. The surgery was performed by Dr Kesava Reddy Mannur, Clinical Director Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, who had earlier treated Alex’s spouse Jane Fox in London in 2023.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Mannur said Alex weighed 102 kg before the procedure and is expected to lose up to 30 kg following the surgery, and also suffered from hypertension, kidney failure and thyroid problems. “In 2023, I performed gastric bypass surgery on Jane Fox in London.

Jane lost 64 kg, gained relief from joint pains and saw complete resolution of diabetes and hypertension. Witnessing this transformation, Alex decided to travel to Hyderabad and undergo surgery with me,” he said.

Dr Mannur, who has practiced in the UK for over four decades and pioneered bariatric and metabolic surgery there, said that weight loss surgery is not just cosmetic but helps resolve multiple health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, asthma, joint problems, and even some skin diseases.

“I have performed more than 8,000 such surgeries and counselled nearly 25,000 patients. When executed with proper assessment and follow-up, bariatric surgery ensures sustained weight loss and long-term health benefits,” he added.

Sharing her experience, Alex Fox said she has already lost over 6 kg within six days of her surgery and is recovering well. “I was up and walking within hours of surgery and needed just one night in hospital. I feel no pain and have even started exercising again. The care I received at KIMS was better than what I experienced in England. I trusted only Dr. Mannur to perform my surgery, as he is the best in his field,” she said.

Jane Fox, who had accompanied Alex, also spoke at the press conference, recalling her own life changing journey after bariatric surgery in London. “I weighed 140 kg before surgery and now I am 82 kg. My diabetes, high blood pressure, joint pains and other problems are gone.

This surgery gave me my life back,” she said, adding that her wife Alex too would now benefit from the same expertise. The couple praised the facilities and post operative care at KIMS hospitals, describing them as world class and on par, if not better, than medical services available in the UK.