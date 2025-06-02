Hyderabad Horror: Brothers Crushed by Train While Crossing Tracks in Yakutpura

A tragic accident unfolded in Hyderabad’s Old City as two real brothers lost their lives near Yakutpura Railway Station. The victims, identified as Shahabuddin and Faizan, were reportedly attempting to cross the railway tracks when they were hit by a speeding train.

Attempt to Cross Tracks Turns Fatal

The unfortunate incident took place when the brothers, unaware or misjudging the train’s speed, tried to cross the tracks. Locals say the collision was sudden and unavoidable, leading to their instant death.

Also Read: Hyderabadi Woman Cheated, Abandoned Twice by Pakistani Husband in Gulf—Returns Pregnant and Alone

Railway Police Begin Investigation

Railway police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and began an investigation. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem as part of the standard procedure. The area witnessed emotional scenes as friends and family of the deceased gathered in shock and grief.

Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Track Crossing

Officials once again urged the public to use footbridges or designated crossings and avoid the dangerous practice of crossing railway tracks directly, which continues to claim innocent lives.