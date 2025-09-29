BRS confident of sweeping Telangana local body elections

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is fully prepared for the upcoming local body elections and is confident of sweeping the polls, the party’s Working President K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

He said the Congress government was headed for a humiliating defeat as people across the state had lost faith and were once again turning towards K. Chandrasekhar Rao‘s (KCR’s) leadership.

K.T. Rama Rao stated these hours after State Election Commission announced the schedule for polls to rural local bodies in October-November.

The BRS leader was addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan. Welcoming senior TDP leader Pradeep Chowdhary from Jubilee Hills, along with other political functionaries, into the BRS fold under the leadership of MLC L. Ramana, K.T. Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the ruling party.

He stated that the recently initiated ‘Debt Card’ campaign would serve as the ‘Brahmastra’ to dismantle the Revanth Reddy government.

“The Congress symbol of the hand has turned into a hand of destruction for its own party. The Debt Card movement will script the downfall of this government by highlighting how it failed to deliver on its guarantees,” he remarked.

K.T. Rama Rao ridiculed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s speeches on building a ‘Future City,’ comparing him to Nero, the Roman emperor who fiddled while Rome burned.

“As Hyderabad struggles with overflowing drains, uncollected garbage, and darkened streets, the Chief Minister is busy delivering hollow speeches about new cities. It is laughable that those who cannot save the present city claim they will build a future one,” he alleged.

He claimed that during KCR’s tenure, 42 flyovers and underpasses were constructed in Hyderabad, while the current Congress regime had not laid a single brick and failed to even maintain the existing road network.

Stating that there is growing resentment among the populace, he said farmers, women, youth, students, and the elderly were all disillusioned with the Congress’ rule. He accused the party of making “ghastly promises” and then committing a “heinous betrayal” against every social segment.

Recalling that during earlier Congress regimes, farmers had to fight for fertilisers, sometimes even losing their lives in queues, he stated: “Today Telangana is once again facing the same tragic scenes under Revanth Reddy’s misrule.”

KTR said that youth and students are angry about the unfulfilled promises of two lakh government jobs and scooties for female students, while the elderly feel cheated by the non-implementation of the ₹4,000 pension.