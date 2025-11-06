BRS Leaders Meet Election Officer, Seek Action Against CM Revanth Reddy Over Remarks on Muslims

Hyderabad: Senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj Sudarshan Reddy at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad, raising strong objections to the alleged remarks made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against the Muslim community and incidents of attacks targeting them.

The delegation included Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Sirikonda Madhusudhanachari, along with former MLAs T. Jeevan Reddy and Mohammed Shakeel, and senior party leaders Palle Ravikumar, Kishore Goud, Salman Khan, and other BRS minority representatives.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Asserts Congress Unity: “Hindus and Muslims Are Two Eyes of the Same Vision”

During the meeting, the leaders submitted a formal complaint, urging the Chief Electoral Officer to take immediate and stringent action against the Chief Minister for what they described as “provocative and divisive statements.” They also demanded accountability and prompt action against those involved in recent attacks on members of the Muslim community.

Speaking after the meeting, BRS leaders alleged that such remarks and violent incidents were creating a sense of fear and insecurity among minorities ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election. They emphasized that the Election Commission must ensure that all political leaders adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and maintain communal harmony during the campaign period.

The BRS delegation also submitted a separate written representation to the CEO, highlighting the need for stricter monitoring of hate speech and urging the Election Commission to deploy additional surveillance teams in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation of communal tensions.

Party sources said that BRS would continue to raise the issue both at the state and national levels, asserting that the party stands firmly against any attempt to polarize voters along religious lines.