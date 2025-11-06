CM Revanth Reddy Asserts Congress Unity: “Hindus and Muslims Are Two Eyes of the Same Vision”

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that both Hindus and Muslims continue to place their trust in the Congress Party, describing them as “two eyes” that together strengthen the vision of secular India. Addressing a massive roadshow on Wednesday night in the Shaikpet division as part of the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, Revanth Reddy highlighted the Congress government’s long-standing commitment to inclusive welfare, recalling that 4% Muslim reservation was first introduced during Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s tenure.

He accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to withdraw the reservation benefits promised to minorities. “KCR had claimed he would increase Muslim reservation to 12%, but in ten years of power, what stopped him from doing so?” Revanth questioned.

Also Read: Watch: Brazilian Model Reacts to Her Old Image Used in Haryana Voter List, “What Madness is This”

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, led a spirited campaign from Paramount Colony Gate-3 to Vrindavan Colony, and later from Venkatagiri in Yousufguda to the check post via Krishnanagar. Addressing the crowd, Revanth Reddy took aim at Union Minister Kishan Reddy, challenging him to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on why the CBI has not taken action against KCR in the Kaleshwaram project corruption case.

“We are not children to be scared by threats,” Revanth said. “If the Congress raises its voice, KCR hides in his farmhouse. Let him try to secure even a deposit in Jubilee Hills if he can.” He alleged that the BRS and BJP were secretly working together to protect each other’s interests while neglecting the real issues faced by the people.

The Chief Minister accused KCR of betraying the poor in the name of double-bedroom housing, claiming that the Congress government will soon distribute 4,000 Indiramma houses to eligible families in Jubilee Hills. He said that the BRS had failed to address even basic civic issues like garbage disposal, clean drinking water, and damaged power lines in the area.

Revanth Reddy also alleged that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and his father KCR ignored the plight of thousands of film workers and residents of Krishnanagar who have suffered due to the lack of an underground drainage system. “We recognized 24 film craft associations and honored them with the Gaddar Awards after coming to power,” he said, emphasizing Congress’s support for the film industry.

In a direct attack on the BRS, Revanth accused the party of becoming “a pawn of the BJP,” pointing out that the Centre has yet to act on the CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project or grant permission to prosecute KTR in the Formula-E car race case. “If there is no secret understanding between the two parties, why has the Governor not given the green signal for action?” he asked.

The Chief Minister further warned voters that supporting the car symbol (BRS) in the Jubilee Hills by-election would indirectly mean voting for the lotus (BJP).

Revanth Reddy’s campaign received a major boost as leaders of several Christian organizations and pastors from the Jubilee Hills constituency met him at his residence and announced their full support to the Congress party. Adding to the momentum, senior BRS leader Sharif Qureshi also joined the Congress in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Ministers Mohd Azharuddin, Vivek, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and MIM MLA Kausar Mainuddin participated in the massive roadshow, expressing confidence that Naveen Yadav would win with a comfortable margin.