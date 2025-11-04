BRS Misleading Public by Claiming Congress Projects in Jubilee Hills, Says TPCC Spokesperson Nizamuddin

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin on Tuesday accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of misleading the public by taking credit for development projects executed by the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Jubilee Hills.

In a media statement, he said several civic and infrastructure works worth about Rs 300 crore were sanctioned and implemented by the Congress government in the last 22 months, addressing issues long neglected during the BRS’s decade-long rule.

“Those who did nothing for ten years are now shooting campaign videos in front of Congress-built projects and calling them their own,” Nizamuddin said.

Citing the newly constructed U-turn at Tolichowki as an example, he said the project was approved on public demand to ease traffic congestion, yet a BRS leader falsely claimed credit for it.

Nizamuddin said the ongoing works were part of the Congress government’s continuous urban development plan, not a by-election stunt.

“The BRS is showing political desperation. Their campaign videos are not proof of work — they are proof of guilt,” he remarked.

He urged voters to verify political claims and see the visible difference brought under Congress rule.

“We believe in governance people can see, feel, and benefit from. The BRS can only recycle our achievements, not replicate our intent,” he added.