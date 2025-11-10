BRS Moves Supreme Court with Contempt Plea Against Telangana Speaker Over Delay in MLA Disqualification Case

Hyderabad: The BRS party has filed a contempt petition against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the Supreme Court of India for failure to comply with the SC’s 3-month deadline to decide on the disqualification petitions of 10 BRS MLAs.

The advocate appearing for BRS has requested the Chief Justice’s court to accept it for hearing soon. He submitted that the Supreme Court had earlier said that if the proceedings in this matter are delayed, a decision can be taken against it, and added that the proceedings were still at the evidence stage.

The Speaker was trying to prolong the process until Chief Justice BR Gavai retires. Two petitions are pending. The Speaker has not touched them. Others are in the evidence stage, the counsel alleged.

Hearing these arguments, Chief Justice BR Gavai said that the case would be heard next Monday (Nov 17).