BSNL 5G Renamed to Quantum 5G: When Will It Launch Across India?

India’s state-owned telecom company BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is inching closer to a nationwide 5G rollout. In a major update, BSNL has officially rebranded its 5G services as Quantum 5G (Q-5G). The name “Quantum” was crowdsourced and aims to reflect the power, speed, and futuristic promise of the network.

What Is Quantum 5G?

BSNL Quantum 5G is touted as India’s first indigenously developed 5G network, built from the ground up in collaboration with leading Indian tech firms. The consortium includes TCS, Tejas Network, C-DOT, and ITI, ensuring zero dependence on foreign technology providers.

BSNL 5G Spectrum and Infrastructure

BSNL has already been allocated key 5G spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3.3 GHz frequency bands. To facilitate rapid deployment, the telco plans to use its existing and upcoming 4G towers, which are already 5G-ready. Of the targeted 1,00,000 towers nationwide, over 50,000 are already operational.

Q-5G FWA Launched in Select Cities

While the full-scale public launch is pending, BSNL has already soft-launched Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services for enterprise users. This service, which does not require a SIM card, is available in selected circles including Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, and Chennai.

Though previous online reports hinted at a June 2025 launch window, it’s now clear that the nationwide rollout might be slightly delayed. However, recent developments—including FWA deployment and branding—suggest that a full-scale consumer rollout is imminent and could happen any day now.

Government’s Vision for Indigenous 5G

The Indian government has repeatedly highlighted BSNL’s Quantum 5G as a historic step toward self-reliant telecom infrastructure. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), BSNL stated:

“Because of you, we now have a name that reflects the power, speed, and future of BSNL’s 5G network. Together, we’ve not just launched a service—we’ve made history.”

Final Words

BSNL Quantum 5G represents a landmark achievement for India’s telecom sector. As the telco continues to expand infrastructure and scale trials, users across India can expect affordable, high-speed 5G connectivity from BSNL in the near future.