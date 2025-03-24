Bullet Train Project Setback: Ahmedabad’s Rail Traffic Paralyzed After Gantry Skids

In a startling incident near Ahmedabad’s Vatva station, a segmental launching gantry, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor project, accidentally skidded off its position, affecting the adjacent railway line. The gantry, used for viaduct construction, had just completed the launch of a concrete grinder when the incident occurred.

Incident Details and Impact on Rail Traffic

Time and Location: The incident occurred around 11:00 PM on Sunday , March 23, 2025, at Vatva , a key point in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

No Casualties Reported: Senior NHSRCL officials present at the scene confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

Damage and Disruption: While the structure that had already been erected remained unharmed, the gantry's skid did affect rail traffic on the downline between Vatva and Ahmedabad stations.

Train Cancellations and Rescheduling Due to the Incident

The incident caused a major disruption to rail traffic. A total of 25 trains were cancelled, 15 were partially cancelled, and six trains were diverted, leading to significant inconvenience for passengers. Additionally, five trains were rescheduled to accommodate the changes in rail traffic.

The following trains were affected:

Cancelled Trains: Vatva-Borivali Express, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Express, Vadodara-Vatva Intercity, Ahmedabad-Valsad Gujarat Queen, Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity, Vadnagar-Valsad-Vadnagar Express, and Vatva-Anand MEMU.

Rescheduled Trains: Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Humsafar Express, Rajkot-Secunderabad Express, among others.

Rail Authorities’ Efforts to Restore Service

Railway Alert 🚨



A segmental launching gantry at the Ahmedabad bullet train project site accidentally skidded, disrupting rail traffic but causing no casualties or structural damage.



The incident led to the cancellation of 25 trains, partial cancellation of 15, rescheduling of… https://t.co/NjSbbsO6oK pic.twitter.com/e89D4bf2rU — 🇮🇳 Amαr (@Amarrrrz) March 24, 2025

In response to the disruption, NHSRCL and railway authorities have been working tirelessly to clear the railway line and restore normalcy. Heavy-duty road cranes were engaged in the process to remove the gantry and reopen the affected tracks as soon as possible.

Rail officials have launched a helpline number to assist passengers affected by the disruptions and provide them with updates on train schedules.

A Day of Disruptions for Indian Railways

This incident comes just a day after another major disruption at New Delhi Railway Station, where a heavy passenger rush led to chaos at platforms 12 and 13 due to delays in the departure of multiple trains on Sunday. Though no injuries were reported, the station experienced an intense rush with passengers climbing barricades and skipping queues, prompting Delhi Police to implement crowd management measures.

What’s Next for the Bullet Train Project?

The incident near Ahmedabad raises questions about the safety and monitoring processes in large infrastructure projects, especially as India continues to develop its high-speed rail network. Railway and NHSRCL officials are likely to further investigate the causes of the gantry skid and work on measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Key Takeaways

A segmental launching gantry skidded near Vatva station, causing significant rail traffic disruptions.

25 trains cancelled, 15 partially cancelled, and several trains rescheduled due to the incident.

No casualties reported, and railway authorities are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

The incident follows a chaotic passenger rush at New Delhi Railway Station earlier in the same day.

