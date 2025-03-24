Will Telangana’s Indiramma Housing Promise Reach Every Poor Family?

Congress Government Pledges to Complete Housing for Every Poor Family in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Revenue and Housing Minister for Telangana, reaffirmed the Congress government’s dedication to providing Indiramma houses for every poor family in Bhadrachalam. In a significant development, the minister, along with Mahabubabad MP Balaram Naik, handed over 117 renovated houses to beneficiaries at AMC Colony in Bhadrachalam, following repairs worth Rs 7.36 crore. The renovation work was aimed at ensuring essential amenities were available to residents of the colony.

Minister Srinivas Reddy expressed satisfaction over the progress, emphasizing that the government has been proactive in addressing housing issues for the poor. He recalled that the Indiramma government, from 2004 to 2014, had built 25 lakh houses for the underprivileged. However, he noted that housing efforts for the poor had been largely neglected in the last decade.

Renovation of 1.56 Lakh Houses and Future Housing Plans

Upon coming to power, the Congress government identified 1,56,000 incomplete houses and initiated their renovation. To date, 96,000 houses have been completed and handed over to the poor. This ongoing effort highlights the commitment of the Congress government to ensure that no family is left without a roof.

The minister also shared details about the ambitious housing project, with a pilot project set to construct 35,000 Indiramma houses in each Assembly constituency. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sanctioned Rs 387 crore for this initiative. Srinivas Reddy assured that the government will not rest until every poor family has an Indiramma house by Ugadi.

Target of 20 Lakh Houses by End of Term

Looking forward, the government aims to complete the construction of 20 lakh houses for the poor in the remaining tenure. This goal includes building houses for every poor tribal family in the district, especially those in remote tribal villages. The project is backed by the blessings of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra, with a focus on ensuring housing justice for all.

A Commitment to Housing Justice

With these bold initiatives, the Congress government in Telangana continues to demonstrate its commitment to eradicating homelessness and providing better living conditions for the poor. The progress in Bhadrachalam is a testament to the government’s promise of securing a better future for every underprivileged family in the state.