Telangana’s Big Rice Distribution Plan: Find Out When It Starts and What’s Involved

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a major initiative to distribute rice to the state’s poor through ration shops starting from April 1. Under the new scheme, rice will be provided to those holding food security cards across all ration shops in the state. The initiative, aimed at improving food security, will be formally launched by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Huzurnagar, the home constituency of Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, on the occasion of Ugadi on March 30.

Details of the Rice Distribution Scheme in Telangana

Initially, the rice distribution was planned to take place in Mathampally, Suryapet district, but it has now been finalized for Huzurnagar. The Civil Supplies Department has already made necessary arrangements, including transporting rice from government godowns to mandal-level stock points for seamless distribution. Eligible individuals with food security cards will receive 6 kg of rice per person through the ration shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

In total, the state has 90.14 lakh food security cards, with 54.48 lakh issued by the central government under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 35.66 lakh issued by the state government, and additional cards issued under schemes like Antyodaya Anna Yojana and the Annapurna Scheme.

Also Read: Shock at School: Hindi Question Paper Mistakenly Sent on SSC Exam Day: Mancherial

Rice Quota and Supply Logistics for Telangana

From April 1, 90.14 lakh food security cards will be supplied with fine rice, distributed at a rate of 6 kg per person. This initiative aims to feed around 2.83 crore people under the PDS scheme. The state requires 2 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of fine rice each month, including rice allocated to anganwadis, mid-day meal schemes, hostels, and educational institutions. Out of the 55 LMTs of paddy procured during the monsoon season, 24 LMTs of fine grain rice is available for distribution.

Government’s Efforts to Address Rice Quality Concerns

Initially, the government planned to distribute fine rice from January, but concerns over the quality of newly harvested rice led to a delay. To ensure the rice met quality standards, the government decided to allow it to age for two to three months. This measure was taken to avoid issues such as clumping rice when cooked. As a result, about 5 LMTs of rice, milled until January, will be distributed starting from Ugadi.

Crackdown on Illegal Rice Smuggling and Misuse

The Telangana government has also intensified its efforts to curb the illegal sale of rice meant for the poor. The vigilance department of the Civil Supplies Department has found that a significant percentage—60 to 70 percent—of rice distributed through ration shops is being misused. In many districts, middlemen are involved in selling the rice at a higher price (Rs 10-13 per kg), diverting it for recycling or resale to other states, instead of it being used for cooking.

To address this, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has issued clear instructions to ensure that only fine rice is distributed under the April quota. By ensuring quality rice is given to the poor, the government aims to prevent exploitation and ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach those in need.

Strengthening Food Security in Telangana

The Telangana government’s rice distribution scheme is a significant step towards strengthening food security in the state. By providing fine rice through ration shops, the government aims to address both the nutritional needs of the poor and tackle illegal rice smuggling practices. The successful implementation of this scheme will not only ensure better access to food for millions but also help ensure that the poor are protected from exploitation.