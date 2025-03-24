Shock at School: Hindi Question Paper Mistakenly Sent on SSC Exam Day: Mancherial

In a significant blunder during the SSC examinations, the Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) in Mancherial received Hindi language question papers instead of Telugu on the first day of the exams, causing confusion and delays. Officials at the exam centre were shocked when they opened the sealed cover containing the question papers and discovered the mix-up. The incorrect papers were promptly sent back, and the situation was reported to higher authorities.

Examination Delayed by Two Hours Amid Confusion

Upon receiving information about the incident, Education Department officials arrived at the centre and conducted inquiries. The mix-up resulted in a two-hour delay, with the examination finally commencing at 11:30 AM instead of the scheduled 9:30 AM. The delay forced students to wait anxiously for the exam to start, causing additional stress during the crucial exam period.

Extended Exam Hours for Affected Students

To accommodate the delay, the examination time was extended, allowing students to appear for the exam until 1:30 PM. This adjustment was made to ensure that all students had ample time to complete their papers.

Authorities Express Displeasure Over Incident

Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak expressed his displeasure over the incident and instructed District Education Officer (DEO) S. Yadaiah to investigate the mix-up and submit a detailed report. The error has drawn criticism from parents, who have raised concerns over the lack of coordination and oversight in organizing the examinations. They have called for better management to ensure the smooth conduct of future exams.

SSC Exams in Mancherial: 9,189 Students Affected

A total of 9,189 students are taking the SSC exams across 49 centres in the district. This unfortunate incident has raised concerns about the proper handling of examination logistics and the need for a more rigorous checking process to prevent such errors in the future.