Lebanon Accuses Israel of Violating Ceasefire Agreement and Escalating Attacks

Lebanon has strongly accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement and escalating military operations in southern and northern Lebanon, particularly near the Litani River. The Lebanese army’s Directorate of Guidance reported on Sunday that Israeli forces continued airstrikes and carried out excavation operations in Wadi Qatmoun, close to the village of Rmeish in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese army condemned Israel’s actions as a violation of the United Nations Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, which was brokered by the U.S. and France in November 2024. The ceasefire, aimed at ending more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, requires Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, a provision that has been repeatedly violated.

Lebanese Leaders Express Concern Over Israel’s Actions

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has raised alarms over Israel’s continued occupation of critical areas within Lebanon, obstructing the Lebanese army’s deployment south of the Litani River. In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Berri reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the ceasefire but criticized Israel for undermining its implementation. He also highlighted Hezbollah’s compliance with the ceasefire, stating that the group had refrained from military action despite Israel’s persistent violations.

Continued Israeli Strikes and Civilian Casualties

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli forces have maintained positions at five strategic locations inside Lebanon, beyond the agreed-upon February 18 withdrawal deadline. On Saturday, Israeli military strikes killed at least seven people and injured 40 others, according to Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. These strikes were reportedly aimed at eliminating perceived threats posed by Hezbollah, although civilian casualties have continued to rise.

Hezbollah’s Response to Israeli Violations

Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, has fired rockets in response to Israeli actions, marking its first military response since the ceasefire. Despite Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, Hezbollah has adhered to the terms of the agreement, withdrawing from the south of the Litani River and refraining from military action for months.

Israel’s Violations of the Ceasefire Agreement

Israel’s ongoing military strikes in Lebanon have sparked accusations that Israel is following the same pattern as it did in Gaza. Despite the ceasefire terms, which mandated Israel’s withdrawal from occupied areas by January 2025, Israeli forces remain entrenched in five key locations along the Lebanese border and have continued to carry out deadly strikes under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s government and military are calling on the international community and the United Nations to hold Israel accountable for these repeated violations, urging Israel to honor the ceasefire agreement and withdraw its forces from Lebanese territories.