Israel Proposes Two-Phase Hostage Release Plan to Hamas: Egyptian Sources

Cairo: Israel has proposed a two-phase plan to Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza, Egyptian sources revealed. The proposal, presented through Egyptian mediation, aims to bring about the release of both living hostages and deceased individuals, in exchange for a temporary truce in the region.

Details of the Proposal

Phase One: Hamas is expected to release 11 living hostages and the bodies of 16 deceased individuals.

Hamas is expected to release 11 living hostages and the bodies of 16 deceased individuals. Phase Two: The second phase calls for Hamas to release all remaining hostages in a single batch.

The proposal includes a 40-day ceasefire following the initial phase, during which both sides would refrain from further military action.

The United States has expressed support for Israel’s proposal, with US officials backing the idea of leveraging “current military pressure” to secure the release of hostages. However, Israel has yet to receive an official mediation proposal from Washington, and communication channels with Egyptian mediators remain open.

Gaza Ceasefire and Military Operations

The ceasefire, initially brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, was broken on Tuesday when Israel resumed strikes in Gaza. Following the resumption of military action, Israeli forces launched ground operations in southern, northern, and central Gaza. In response, Hamas fired rockets at Israeli territories, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s defense systems.

Egypt’s Mediation and US Involvement

Egyptian sources reported that Cairo suggested creating a timeline for the release of all remaining hostages, with a final withdrawal date for Israeli forces from Gaza. These suggestions came alongside a request for US guarantees regarding the situation. While Washington signaled initial approval, Israeli officials said they have not received a formal proposal from US-backed mediators.

Israel’s Proposal for Gazan Relocation

In parallel with the hostage release discussions, Israel’s Security Cabinet is set to review a proposal by Defence Minister Israel Katz to establish an administration within the Ministry of Defence. This would coordinate the “voluntary relocation” of Gazan residents to other countries.

Security sources claim that surveys among Gaza residents indicate that 50% of those polled wish to leave, with 90% of individuals with higher education expressing a desire to emigrate if given the opportunity.

Israel Katz has already made a public appeal to Gazans, urging them to expel Hamas. His message, posted on the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) page, sparked significant online discussion, as he announced that “population evacuation will begin soon.”

A Step Toward Resolution Amidst Continued Conflict

Israel’s two-phase proposal for the release of hostages, with the involvement of Egyptian mediators, marks a significant development in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The international community, including the US, continues to monitor the situation closely as discussions progress. The future of the region will depend on the success of these diplomatic efforts and the willingness of all parties to engage in meaningful negotiations.