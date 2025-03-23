Israeli Army Intercepts Missile Launched from Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Jerusalem: The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Sunday, preventing it from entering Israeli territory. The missile triggered air raid sirens in multiple areas across Israel, including Tel Aviv, the coastal plain south of Tel Aviv, the Sharon region in central Israel, and several settlements in the occupied West Bank, forcing millions to seek shelter during the morning rush hour.

Missile Intercepted Before Reaching Israeli Territory

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the missile was intercepted by the Air Force before it could cross into Israeli airspace. “Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the Air Force prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” the military said.

No Casualties Reported Following the Attack

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service reported no injuries or damage from the missile launch. Despite the tension, the attack did not result in casualties. The missile launch briefly disrupted operations at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, with departures and landings temporarily halted, according to Israel’s Ynet news.

Houthi Forces Renew Attacks on Israel

The missile attack is part of renewed hostilities by Houthi forces from Yemen, which have escalated their attacks on Israel following the end of a two-month ceasefire. The Houthis have vowed to retaliate against Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that resulted in civilian casualties. These attacks are seen as part of a broader strategy by the Houthis to support Palestinian groups in Gaza, particularly in light of Israel’s recent military actions.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli 2.0 Shines as RCB Secures Thrilling Win Over KKR

Escalation in Regional Conflict

The Houthis, part of the “Axis of Resistance”—an anti-Israel alliance that includes Hamas, Hezbollah, and various Iranian-backed militias—have launched over 100 attacks on shipping and other targets since the onset of Israel’s war with Hamas in late 2023. These attacks are seen as part of a larger regional effort to retaliate against Israeli military actions in Gaza.

Tensions Continue to Mount in the Middle East

As the conflict between Israel and various groups backed by Iran intensifies, the security situation in Israel and surrounding regions remains precarious. The recent missile attack highlights the increasing volatility in the Middle East, with missile strikes and air raids becoming a frequent occurrence.

Israel’s military and emergency services continue to prepare for further escalation, as both local and regional players remain deeply involved in the ongoing conflict.