IPL 2025: Virat Kohli 2.0 Shines as RCB Secures Thrilling Win Over KKR

Kolkata: Virat Kohli’s brilliant unbeaten half-century guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a thrilling victory over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 opener. Kohli’s remarkable knock of 59* was the cornerstone of RCB’s successful chase of 175, as they won by seven wickets at Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli’s “Chasing Masterclass” Earns Praise

Following RCB’s victory, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden hailed Kohli’s stellar performance, calling it a “chasing masterclass” and dubbing it the era of ‘Virat Kohli 2.0.’ Hayden emphasized Kohli’s dynamic batting style, particularly over the last two seasons, highlighting his impeccable form.

“This was the perfect total for Virat Kohli to chase down. He thrives in such scenarios and was exceptional in the middle overs. His strike rate was over 170, exactly what was needed,” Hayden said during his analysis on JioHotstar.

Partnership with Phil Salt Sets the Stage for Victory

Kohli’s solid partnership with Phil Salt (56 off 31 balls) was another key factor in RCB’s success. Salt’s aggressive play in the powerplay helped set the foundation for the chase, allowing Kohli to maintain a strong tempo throughout.

Hayden added, “Kohli finds it easy against pace in the powerplay, but through the middle overs, he really capitalized, which was a crucial element in the chase.”

Rajat Patidar Shines in Debut Captaincy

India legend Sunil Gavaskar also lauded the performances of Rajat Patidar, who impressed on his debut as RCB captain. Patidar played a quick-fire knock of 34 off 16 balls, with Kohli offering support and guidance at the crease.

“Rajat Patidar has spent a lot of time under Virat Kohli, and you could see Kohli giving him confidence from the very start. It was an exceptional knock from both of them,” Gavaskar commented.

Krunal Pandya’s Match-Winning Bowling Performance

Earlier, Krunal Pandya was named the player of the match for his excellent bowling performance. His 3/29 in four overs played a crucial role in RCB’s comeback, limiting KKR to 174/8 after they had been on top early in the match.

“Krunal was a smart pick. His change of pace and attacking the stumps was excellent. He showed great character in high-pressure moments,” said Hayden, praising Pandya’s role in RCB’s victory.

RCB’s All-Round Performance Paves the Way for Confidence

Hayden concluded his thoughts by praising RCB’s overall performance in the match. “It was an emphatic and important victory for Rajat Patidar as the new captain. With Virat Kohli in great form and solid performances from players like Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazlewood, RCB looks set for a successful campaign. There’s something special about this unit this year,” Hayden added.

With this impressive win, RCB has set a strong foundation for the rest of IPL 2025, demonstrating excellent team dynamics and individual brilliance.