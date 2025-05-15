Bus Catches Fire in Medchal | Massive Blaze Destroys Private Bus, Major Mishap Averted

Medchal, Telangana: A major accident was averted in Medchal district after a private bus was completely gutted by fire on Thursday. The incident occurred near the ITI junction while the bus was en route from Banda Mailaram to Kompally.

Fire Breaks Out Suddenly Near ITI Junction

According to eyewitnesses, the fire erupted suddenly as the bus reached Medchal ITI. The driver, sensing danger, quickly pulled the vehicle to the side of the road and exited just in time. Within moments, the entire bus was engulfed in flames.

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, the bus was empty at the time of the incident, and no passengers were on board. The alertness of the driver helped prevent what could have been a serious tragedy.

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the vehicle’s electrical system. The driver also confirmed this possibility to local authorities during questioning.

Fire Department Controls the Blaze

Firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles or property. However, the bus was completely destroyed by the time the fire was extinguished.

Police Begin Investigation

Medchal police arrived at the scene and began collecting detailed information to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. A formal investigation is underway.