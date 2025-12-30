Hyderabad Horror, Cab Driver Kills Elderly Woman for Gold, Takes Body to AP and Dumps It in Godavari

Hyderabad: In a shocking crime that has shaken Hyderabad, the Nacharam police have cracked the case of a missing elderly woman, revealing a brutal murder committed for gold. The accused, a cab driver who was staying in her house on rent, killed the woman and later dumped her body in the Godavari river with the help of his friends.

Elderly Woman Living Alone Targeted for Gold

The victim, Sujatha (65), a resident of Babanagar in Mallapur, was living alone after the death of her husband and sons. Taking advantage of her isolation, the accused kept a close watch on her gold ornaments.

Who Is the Accused?

Name: M Anji Babu (33)

Occupation: Cab driver

Native place: Kothapalli village, Peravali mandal, Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh

Stay in Hyderabad: Rented accommodation in Sujatha's house

Police investigations revealed that Anji Babu had moved to Hyderabad recently and began planning the crime after noticing the gold in the house.

Murder Planned and Executed on December 19

On the night of December 19, Anji Babu allegedly murdered Sujatha and looted 11 tolas of gold. After committing the crime, he locked the house with the body inside and fled.

Friends Helped in Disposing the Body

The accused later informed his friends:

Yuvaraju (18) from Kandavalli

from Kandavalli Durga Rao (35) from Vemavaram village, Amalapuram mandal

On December 20, the trio hired a car, returned to Mallapur, shifted the body, and took it to the Konaseema region. The body was finally dumped in the Godavari river near the Rajolu area.

Suspicion Raised by Sister Leads to Breakthrough

On December 24, Sujatha’s sister Suvarnalatha, who lives in Moinabad, visited the house and found her missing. Suspecting foul play, she lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, police noticed that the tenant Anji Babu was also missing. He was traced, detained, and confessed to the murder during interrogation.

Police Custody and Search Operation Ongoing

The Nacharam police have taken Anji Babu and his accomplices into custody. and recovered her body from the Vainateya Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Crime Highlights at a Glance

Elderly woman murdered for gold in Hyderabad

Accused was a cab driver staying as a tenant

11 tolas of gold looted

Body dumped in the Godavari river

Case cracked after sister filed missing complaint

This tragic incident highlights the growing threat faced by elderly individuals living alone. The swift action by the Nacharam police helped uncover the truth behind the missing woman case in Hyderabad, bringing the accused to justice.

