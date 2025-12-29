Old City Horror: Intermediate Student Seriously Injured as Chinese Manjha Slashes Throat

Yet another dangerous Chinese manjha accident has shaken Hyderabad’s Old City. An Intermediate student was seriously injured after his throat and face were slashed by banned Chinese manjha while riding a two-wheeler on Shamshirgani Road, under the limits of Shalibanda Police Station.

Incident on Shamshirgani Road

The incident occurred around 5:00 pm on Sunday evening when Jameel, an Intermediate student, was travelling on his bike. According to eyewitnesses, a strand of Chinese manjha floating in the air suddenly wrapped around him, causing him to lose balance and fall on the road.

As a result, Jameel suffered deep cuts to his throat, neck, face, and hands, leaving him bleeding profusely.

Locals Rush Victim to Hospital

Local residents acted swiftly and shifted the injured student to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors confirmed that Jameel sustained serious injuries, and his treatment is currently ongoing.

Medical sources said the glass-coated nylon thread caused sharp and dangerous wounds, once again highlighting the life-threatening nature of Chinese manjha.

Senior Police Officer Visits Spot

Upon receiving information, Kiran Khare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone), visited the accident site and gathered details from officials and locals.

Police officials expressed serious concern over the repeated accidents caused by banned Chinese manjha across the city.

Police Warn Against Banned Manjha

The police once again warned the public that manufacturing, selling, or using Chinese manjha is a punishable offence under the law.

Police warnings include:

Chinese manjha poses a grave threat to riders and pedestrians

It can cause fatal throat and limb injuries

Strict legal action will be taken against violators

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the source of the banned manjha.

Parents, Locals Demand Strict Action

Following the incident, local residents and parents of students demanded strict enforcement of the ban on Chinese manjha. They urged authorities to conduct raids and take harsh action against illegal sellers to prevent further tragedies.

Growing Safety Concern in Hyderabad

Despite repeated bans and awareness drives, Chinese manjha continues to endanger lives in Hyderabad. The latest accident has once again raised serious questions about enforcement, public safety, and accountability.

