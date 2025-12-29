Fatal Road Accident, Overloaded Truck Overturns onto Bolero, Driver Dies on the Spot: Video

A tragic road accident in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the life of a Bolero driver after an overloaded truck carrying wood scraps overturned onto the vehicle at Pahadi Gate circle on the Rampur–Nainital Highway. The shocking incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked renewed concerns over overloading and road safety.

How the Accident Happened

According to police officials, the accident occurred at the busy Pahadi Gate intersection, a stretch known for heavy traffic and frequent congestion.

Police version of events:

The Bolero reached the Pahadi Gate signal and attempted a U-turn

A heavily loaded truck was approaching from behind

The truck driver swerved to avoid a collision

The truck lost balance, hit the divider, and overturned onto the Bolero

The Bolero was completely crushed

The driver of the Bolero died on the spot due to the impact.

Victim Identified as Power Department Driver

Police identified the Bolero as a vehicle attached to the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department, reportedly used by a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). At the time of the accident, only the driver was inside the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Firasat, around 40 years old, who was working as a driver for the power department.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the Pahadi Gate circle. The video, now viral on social media, shows the sequence of events leading to the fatal crash. Police said the footage is being closely examined as part of the investigation.

Rescue Operation and Traffic Disruption

Soon after the accident:

Local police, firefighters, and medical teams rushed to the spot

A crane was used to remove the overturned truck from the Bolero

from the Bolero The driver was pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead

The accident caused massive traffic jams on the Rampur–Nainital Highway for several hours before authorities cleared the vehicles and restored traffic flow.

Overloading Under Scanner Again

Officials noted that the truck was heavily loaded with wood scraps/husk, raising serious questions about enforcement against overloading. Despite repeated safety drives and official warnings, such violations continue to pose deadly risks on highways.

The Rampur accident once again highlights the gap between safety regulations and ground reality, especially on busy state and national highways.

Police Investigation Ongoing

Police have registered a case and said a detailed investigation is underway to determine responsibility and possible violations related to overloading and traffic rules.

