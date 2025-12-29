Jobs Must Be Provided to Telangana Movement Artists, Says Kalvakuntla Kavitha

The long-pending demand for employment for artists associated with the Telangana movement has once again gained momentum. A delegation of movement artists met Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha at the organisation’s office, expressing their anguish over the failure to provide jobs under the Telangana Cultural Sarathi scheme.

Artists Say Key Role Ignored After Statehood

The artists said they played a crucial role during the Telangana statehood movement but are now facing unemployment. Despite being eligible, many have not been appointed under Cultural Sarathi, leading to frustration and disappointment among those who once took the movement to villages through songs and performances.

Also Read: Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park Draws Over 1 Lakh Visitors During Christmas Holiday Week

Kavitha Assures Full Support to Artists

Responding to the concerns, Kalvakuntla Kavitha assured the artists that Telangana Jagruti stands firmly with them and will raise their issue at every level.

She said the Telangana movement was not driven by speeches alone. Cultural artists, she noted, carried the spirit of the movement to villages through songs, dance, and folk art, helping transform it into a mass movement.

“Cultural Artists Were the Soul of the Movement”

Kavitha highlighted that thousands of artists travelled village to village, performing Telangana songs and dances that kept the movement alive and vibrant. Their contribution, she said, forms an inseparable chapter of Telangana’s history.

550 Jobs Given Earlier, Many Still Await Employment

Kavitha recalled that during the previous BRS government, 550 jobs were provided under Telangana Cultural Sarathi. However, she stressed that many artists with similar qualifications remain unemployed and deserve immediate appointments.

Key demands raised include:

Immediate jobs for all eligible Telangana movement artists

Fair implementation of Cultural Sarathi recruitment

Recognition of artists’ contribution to the statehood movement

Telangana Jagruti to Join Indira Park Protest

Announcing continued support, Kavitha said Telangana Jagruti will fully back the struggle launched by the Telangana Movement Artists Forum. She also stated that the organisation will participate in the upcoming protest near Indira Park, urging the Congress government to honour its promise of providing employment to artists.

Call for Government Action

The artists appealed to the state government to act swiftly and ensure justice to those who sacrificed years of their lives for the Telangana movement, stating that employment is not charity but a rightful demand.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.