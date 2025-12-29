Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park Draws Over 1 Lakh Visitors During Christmas Holiday Week

The popular Nehru Zoological Park witnessed a massive surge in footfall, recording over one lakh visitors during the Christmas and holiday week from December 23 to 28, 2025. The impressive turnout highlights the zoo’s growing appeal as a top family and tourist destination in Hyderabad.

Holiday Rush at Nehru Zoological Park

According to officials, the holiday season brought in large crowds from across Telangana and neighbouring states, with families, students, and tourists thronging the zoo throughout the week.

Key reasons behind the surge include:

Christmas and year-end holidays

Improved visitor facilities

Introduction of new animal species

Increased awareness and educational programmes

New Animal Attractions Pull Crowds

The zoo’s popularity received a major boost with the addition of new species, which became instant crowd-pullers.

New attractions include:

🦓 Zebra

🐾 Meerkat

🐱 Serval Cat

Visitors were seen gathering in large numbers near the new enclosures, especially children and wildlife enthusiasts.

Improved Facilities Enhance Visitor Experience

Zoo authorities said that enhanced visitor amenities played a key role in managing the heavy footfall smoothly. Improvements were made in seating areas, drinking water facilities, sanitation, and internal transport services.

Officials also ensured:

Better crowd management

Safety and cleanliness across the zoo premises

Smooth entry and exit during peak hours

Focus on Awareness and Conservation

Along with recreation, the zoo continued its focus on wildlife awareness and conservation education. Special programmes were conducted to educate visitors about animal protection, biodiversity, and environmental responsibility.

Zoo officials noted that such initiatives not only entertain visitors but also help build awareness among children and young adults.

Hyderabad Zoo Remains a Top Tourist Spot

With growing visitor numbers and continuous upgrades, Nehru Zoological Park has strengthened its position as one of Hyderabad’s most visited attractions during festive seasons.

Officials expressed confidence that the zoo will continue to attract large crowds in the coming months, especially during school vacations and public holidays.

