Cemetery Land Issue in Jubilee Hills Resolved Under Azharuddin’s Leadership, Congress Government Takes Firm Decision

In a significant relief for the minority community, the long-pending cemetery land issue in Jubilee Hills has been resolved following a high-level review meeting at the Telangana Secretariat. The breakthrough came under the leadership of Mohammed Azharuddin, Minister for Minorities Welfare, reflecting the Congress government’s firm stand on minority welfare and public interest.

High-Level Review Meeting at Telangana Secretariat

The crucial review meeting was attended by senior ministers, legislators, and officials to find a permanent solution to the cemetery land problem affecting residents of Jubilee Hills.

Key participants in the meeting included:

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy , Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information & Public Relations

, Minister for Revenue, Housing, and Information & Public Relations Naveen Yadav , Jubilee Hills MLA

, Jubilee Hills MLA Faheem Quraishi , Chairman, TIMRIS

, Chairman, TIMRIS Senior officials from Revenue, Defence, and Waqf departments

Representatives of cemetery committees from Erragadda, Borabanda, and Shaikpet

Azharuddin Highlights Minority Concerns

During the meeting, Mohammed Azharuddin clearly presented the long-standing difficulties faced by minority communities regarding cemetery land availability. He emphasized the urgent need for a lawful, permanent, and dignified solution.

Officials noted that the issue had remained unresolved for years due to land ownership and jurisdictional complexities.

Zero Tolerance on Encroachments, Says Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that government land is a public asset and made it clear that there would be zero tolerance toward encroachments. He stressed that any solution must be legally sound while safeguarding public property.

Coordination Between Departments to Provide Land

The meeting concluded with clear instructions for:

Strong coordination between the Revenue Department , Defence Department , and the Waqf Board

, , and the Identification and allocation of suitable land for cemetery purposes

Implementation of a land exchange process, if required, to resolve ownership or jurisdiction issues

These measures aim to ensure a transparent and sustainable resolution to the cemetery land issue in Jubilee Hills.

Congress Government’s Commitment to Minority Welfare

The decision is being seen as a strong signal that minority welfare is a priority for the Congress government, not merely a political promise. The swift resolution under Azharuddin’s leadership has been widely welcomed.

Cemetery committee representatives expressed gratitude to Mohammed Azharuddin, stating that his consistent follow-up and decisive leadership were key to achieving the outcome.

A Long-Standing Issue Finally Put to Rest

With the government’s clear roadmap and departmental coordination in place, the Jubilee Hills cemetery land issue is expected to see swift implementation on the ground, bringing long-awaited relief to local residents.

