₹75,000 Stall Selling for ₹5–10 Lakh in Black: Nampally Exhibition Stall Allocation Under Cloud, Trader Demands Probe

Serious allegations have surfaced over the Nampally Exhibition stall allocation process, with veteran trader Syed Ghouseuddin demanding justice and transparency. Addressing the media, Ghouseuddin said he has been associated with the Nampally Exhibition for nearly 30 years, but claimed that in recent years, the system has become opaque, denying rightful stall holders their due.

Allegations Against Exhibition Convener

According to the complaint, major irregularities are taking place in stall allotment by the All-India Industrial Exhibition Society. Ghouseuddin alleged that the convener Prabha Shankar is favouring select individuals and allocating prime-location stalls for huge sums, while ignoring old and genuine stall holders.

Prime Stalls Allegedly Sold at Exorbitant Rates

The trader alleged that stalls once allotted for ₹75,000 to ₹1 lakh are now being sold in the black market for ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh under the name of “prime charges”.

Key claims include:

Double stalls allegedly fetching up to ₹10 lakh

Repeated resale of the same stall through brokers

Small traders forced to stay silent out of fear of exclusion

Role of Brokers and Lack of Safety Norms

During the press meet, it was alleged that several stalls are being managed and allotted through brokers who remain at the exhibition grounds round the clock. Some brokers are accused of operating behind the scenes and reselling stalls multiple times.

Ghouseuddin further claimed that:

Fire safety norms are being ignored

GHMC rules are not being followed

Basic regulatory compliance is missing

GST and Revenue Loss Allegations

The complaint also raises concerns about GST and government fee discrepancies. It was alleged that one amount is shown on official forms while a much higher amount is collected unofficially, resulting in potential loss of government revenue.

“Exhibition Meant for the Poor, Now Hijacked”: Trader

Ghouseuddin stressed that the Nampally Exhibition was originally meant to provide livelihood opportunities to poor and middle-class families, but has now turned into a platform benefiting a few powerful brokers and influential individuals.

He cited an example claiming that around 75 stalls were allotted to Niloufer Hotel owners for ₹75 lakh, while ordinary traders are charged ₹5–10 lakh in the name of prime location fees.

Written Complaint Submitted, Threats Alleged

The trader has submitted a written complaint to the Exhibition Society, seeking an independent and transparent inquiry into the entire stall allocation process. He also alleged that he faced threats and harassment from the convener and associates for raising these issues.

Demand for Immediate Investigation

In his appeal, Syed Ghouseuddin urged the Telangana government, concerned departments, and the Exhibition Society to:

Conduct an immediate and impartial probe

Act against those involved in black marketing of stalls

Restore fairness by ensuring stalls reach genuine, deserving traders

He said only strict action would help the Nampally Exhibition regain its original purpose as a source of livelihood for the underprivileged.

