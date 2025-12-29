Give Information on Banned Chinese Manjha, Get ₹5,000 Reward: MLA Danam Nagender

In a strong warning against the sale of banned kite string, Danam Nagender, MLA of Khairatabad, has announced a ₹5,000 cash reward for anyone providing credible information that leads to the detection of illegal Chinese manjha being sold in the constituency.

Zero Tolerance Against Chinese Manjha

The Khairatabad MLA made it clear that Chinese manjha will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He warned that the glass-coated nylon string poses a serious threat to human lives, birds, and animals, especially during the kite-flying season.

“Chinese manjha is extremely dangerous. Anyone found selling it in Khairatabad will face strict criminal action,” Danam Nagender said.

₹5,000 Cash Reward for Informers

To curb the illegal trade, the MLA announced a reward scheme encouraging public participation.

Key points of the reward announcement:

₹5,000 cash reward for verified information

Informer’s identity will be kept strictly confidential

Reward will be given only after verification

Aimed at eliminating banned Chinese manjha sales

Criminal Action Against Sellers

Danam Nagender warned that those involved in selling or distributing banned Chinese manjha will face criminal cases and strict legal consequences. He urged traders to avoid illegal activities and comply with safety regulations.

Appeal to the Public

The MLA appealed to residents of Khairatabad to:

Avoid buying or using Chinese manjha

Report illegal sales immediately

Protect children, birds, and the general public

Support efforts to keep the area safe

He emphasized that public cooperation is essential to prevent accidents and protect the environment.

Safety Comes First

Chinese manjha has been linked to multiple incidents involving injuries to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and birds. Authorities continue to stress that public safety and environmental protection are top priorities.

