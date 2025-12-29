Give Information on Banned Chinese Manjha, Get ₹5,000 Reward: MLA Danam Nagender
Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender announces a ₹5,000 reward for information on illegal Chinese manjha sales, warning of strict criminal action against violators.
In a strong warning against the sale of banned kite string, Danam Nagender, MLA of Khairatabad, has announced a ₹5,000 cash reward for anyone providing credible information that leads to the detection of illegal Chinese manjha being sold in the constituency.
Zero Tolerance Against Chinese Manjha
The Khairatabad MLA made it clear that Chinese manjha will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He warned that the glass-coated nylon string poses a serious threat to human lives, birds, and animals, especially during the kite-flying season.
“Chinese manjha is extremely dangerous. Anyone found selling it in Khairatabad will face strict criminal action,” Danam Nagender said.
₹5,000 Cash Reward for Informers
To curb the illegal trade, the MLA announced a reward scheme encouraging public participation.
Key points of the reward announcement:
- ₹5,000 cash reward for verified information
- Informer’s identity will be kept strictly confidential
- Reward will be given only after verification
- Aimed at eliminating banned Chinese manjha sales
Criminal Action Against Sellers
Danam Nagender warned that those involved in selling or distributing banned Chinese manjha will face criminal cases and strict legal consequences. He urged traders to avoid illegal activities and comply with safety regulations.
Appeal to the Public
The MLA appealed to residents of Khairatabad to:
- Avoid buying or using Chinese manjha
- Report illegal sales immediately
- Protect children, birds, and the general public
- Support efforts to keep the area safe
He emphasized that public cooperation is essential to prevent accidents and protect the environment.
Safety Comes First
Chinese manjha has been linked to multiple incidents involving injuries to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and birds. Authorities continue to stress that public safety and environmental protection are top priorities.
