Hyderabad Police Crack Down on Banned Chinese Manjha, 24 Bobbins Seized
Chatrinaka police in Hyderabad seize 24 bobbins of banned Chinese manjha and book offenders under BNS and Environment Protection Act, warning of strict action.
In a strict enforcement drive against banned Chinese manjha, the Chatrinaka Police have taken firm action against illegal sellers operating within their jurisdiction. The police registered cases and seized 24 bobbins of Chinese synthetic nylon glass-coated manjha, which is prohibited due to its severe threat to public safety and the environment.
Table of Contents
Two Separate Cases Registered in Chatrinaka Limits
According to officials, the crackdown was carried out on December 27 and 28, 2025, during which police booked offenders involved in the illegal sale of Chinese manjha.
Key details of the action:
- Two separate cases registered
- 24 Chinese manjha bobbins seized
- Accused booked under BNS sections and the Environment Protection Act
- Legal proceedings currently underway
Also Read: Nampally Hospitals in Crisis, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Flags Healthcare, College Issues in Telangana Assembly
Why Chinese Manjha Is Banned
Police reiterated that Chinese manjha is completely banned due to its dangerous nature. The glass-coated nylon thread has caused several incidents involving serious injuries and fatalities.
Major risks of Chinese manjha include:
- Threat to human life, especially children
- Severe injuries to birds and animals
- Road accidents involving two-wheeler riders
- Long-term damage to the environment
Police Issue Strong Warning to Public
The Chatrinaka police warned that anyone found selling, buying, or using Chinese manjha will face strict legal action. Authorities urged citizens not to risk lives by engaging with banned materials.
“Chinese manjha poses a grave danger to people, animals, and the environment. Its use or sale will not be tolerated,” police officials said.
Appeal to Citizens to Report Illegal Sales
Police have appealed to residents to cooperate and immediately inform authorities if they notice illegal sale or storage of Chinese manjha in their localities.
Public cooperation is vital to:
- Prevent accidents and loss of life
- Protect birds and animals
- Ensure community safety during festivals and kite-flying seasons
Safety and Environment Come First
The police emphasized that public safety and environmental protection are a shared responsibility. Citizens were advised to choose safe, eco-friendly alternatives and stay away from prohibited materials like Chinese manjha.
Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.