Nampally Hospitals in Crisis, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain Flags Healthcare, College Issues in Telangana Assembly

In a strong intervention, Majid Hussain, MLA from Nampally representing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, raised serious concerns over the poor condition of major government hospitals and a vocational junior college in his constituency, urging the Telangana government to take immediate action.

Major Government Hospitals in Nampally Under Strain

Speaking in the Assembly, Majid Hussain said the Nampally constituency is home to some of Telangana’s most important public healthcare institutions, including MNJ Cancer Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, and Nampally Area Hospital.

He pointed out that Nampally Area Hospital alone receives over 500 outpatients daily, leading to severe congestion in the OPD and causing hardships for poor and vulnerable patients.

Also Read: KCR vs Revanth Reddy: Stormy Assembly Session Expected Amid Palamuru-Rangareddy Debate

Doctor Shortage Adding Pressure on Existing Staff

The AIMIM MLA highlighted that several doctor posts remain vacant across these hospitals. Due to staff shortages, the existing doctors are under extreme pressure, making it increasingly difficult to provide quality healthcare to the large number of patients who depend on these government facilities.

Demand for ICU Facility at Nampally Area Hospital

Majid Hussain stressed the urgent need for an ICU facility at Nampally Area Hospital. He said that critically ill patients and pregnant women are often referred to Osmania General Hospital, creating serious difficulties for poor women and families during emergencies.

Key demands raised in the Assembly include:

Immediate establishment of ICU facilities

Filling vacant doctor posts

Reducing patient load on existing medical staff

MRI Machine Still Missing at Niloufer Hospital

Recalling an earlier assurance, Majid Hussain expressed disappointment that an MRI machine promised for Niloufer Children’s Hospital two years ago has still not been installed. As a result, children are being sent to MNJ Cancer Hospital for MRI scans, which he described as deeply concerning.

He demanded that an MRI machine be installed at Niloufer Hospital without further delay.

Unsafe Vocational Junior College in Bazaar Guard Area

Apart from healthcare issues, the MLA also raised alarm over the poor condition of a government vocational junior college in Bazaar Guard, which falls under the Education Department. He said media reports after recent rains had exposed the dangerous condition of the college building, posing a serious risk to students’ lives.

He warned that if any untoward incident occurs, responsibility would lie with the authorities for failing to act despite repeated warnings.

Call for Immediate Review Meeting

Majid Hussain urged the government to:

Hold an urgent review meeting chaired by the in-charge minister and the Health Minister

chaired by the in-charge minister and the Health Minister Approve the pending file for the vocational junior college

Begin repair and construction work immediately

He emphasized that the vocational junior college serves students from economically weaker sections who cannot afford private institutions.

Government Assures Action

Responding to the concerns, Minister Mohammed Azharuddin told the Assembly that all points raised by Majid Hussain have been noted. He assured that the government would seriously examine the issues and deliver positive results.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.