Can’t sit idle’: Supreme Court on its desire to address Delhi air pollution

New Delhi: Refusing to comment on farm fires’ impact on Delhi air, the Supreme Court said on Monday that it cannot remain a mute spectator or sit “idle” while the air in the National Capital turns toxic, affecting millions of people.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit a report within a week on an “actionable” strategy to address the recurring air crisis and highlight steps taken against polluting factors other than stubble burning.

While listing the next hearing on December 10, the CJI-led bench questioned the CAQM on its short-term plan on cleaning Delhi’s air and asked it about the biggest polluting factor, identified through scientific analysis.

During the hearing related to the MC Mehta case, the apex court cautioned against singling out farmers for the toxic air in Delhi and sought answers on the role played by construction activity, among other factors, in increasing pollution in the Capital.

“We do not want to comment on stubble burning, as it would be incorrect to burden the people who are hardly represented in the court,” said the court.

“Stubble burning was there during the COVID, but why could the people still see a clear blue sky?” asked the bench.

The issue of stubble burning should not unnecessarily become a political issue or an issue of ego. If at all a farmer is burning, it is also for an asset, it’s a commodity, the court said.

The court sought details of the steps taken by the Union Environment Ministry and the outcomes achieved so far. “Have you been able to bring any positive impact?” asked the CJI-led bench.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the bench that action-taken reports from all authorities, including Punjab, Haryana and the CPCB, would be filed.

She submitted that the target for all states was “zero burning,” which had not been achieved, but added that stubble burning is only a seasonal factor.