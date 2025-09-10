Cantonment Board Demolishes Shops at JBS Secunderabad, Shopkeepers Allege No Notice

Hyderabad: A major demolition drive was carried out by Cantonment Board officials near the JBS bus stand on Wednesday morning. Shops that had been built along the footpath were pulled down in the operation.

Police Deployed in Large Numbers

The authorities began the demolition at 5:00 AM, deploying a heavy police force to prevent any untoward incident. Several shopkeepers, who had been running their businesses in the area for many years, were affected.

Also Read: Food Safety Alert: Cockroach Found in Biryani at Arabian Mandi Sparks Outrage in Hyderabad

Traders Express Anguish

Speaking to reporters, the affected traders alleged that they had been earning their livelihood from these shops for decades, and the sudden demolition had left them devastated. They also claimed that no prior notices were issued before the operation, accusing the authorities of acting in a high-handed manner.

Long-Standing Dispute

The JBS area, which falls under the Secunderabad Cantonment limits, has long witnessed disputes over encroachments on public property. Officials maintained that the drive was aimed at restoring footpaths for pedestrians.