Food Safety Alert: Cockroach Found in Biryani at Arabian Mandi Sparks Outrage in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A customer who came to eat biryani at Arabian Mandi Restaurant in Musheerabad created a commotion after spotting a cockroach in his plate. The incident not only shocked and disturbed the customer but also angered other people around.

Staff’s Careless Behavior

According to eyewitnesses, the customer immediately informed the restaurant staff, but instead of addressing the issue, the staff allegedly showed indifference and sent the customer away. People present were furious over this attitude.

Also Read: Bag Full of Gold Worth ₹10 Lakh Found on Shalibanda Road, Returned Safely

Demand for Action

The incident is rapidly going viral on social media, and citizens are demanding that the Food Safety Department take strict action against the restaurant to prevent such incidents in the future.

Negligence or Irresponsibility?

Cases like this raise concerns about growing negligence in hotels, bakeries, and eateries, where insects or unhygienic items are sometimes found in food. Citizens are being urged to be cautious and check the hygiene of eateries before dining, as a moment of negligence could lead to lasting regret.