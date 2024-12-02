Car Catches Fire Near Madnur, Kamareddy District; Passengers Escape Unharmed

Kamareddy: A car traveling on the service road of the national highway near Madnur Mandal in Kamareddy district caught fire unexpectedly on Monday, leaving the vehicle completely gutted. The incident, which occurred during the vehicle’s journey from Marepally to Sirpur, caused panic among nearby commuters.

The five passengers inside the car acted swiftly and managed to exit the vehicle before the flames engulfed it. Witnesses described the fire as sudden and intense, leaving no time for the driver or passengers to attempt to salvage any belongings.

Emergency services, including local firefighters, were immediately alerted. Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene and managed to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles or properties.

Also Read: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies Due to Sudden Heart Attack in Mancherial

Initial reports suggest that a possible mechanical or electrical fault might have caused the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined, as police and forensic experts have started an investigation into the incident.

The quick response from both the passengers and emergency personnel was instrumental in avoiding injuries or loss of life. Local authorities have urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police have registered a case and are working to gather further details, including the vehicle’s maintenance history and statements from the passengers. Despite the terrifying ordeal, the passengers expressed relief that no one was harmed.