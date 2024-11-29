10-Year-Old Girl Dies Due to Sudden Heart Attack in Mancherial

Mancherial: A tragic incident occurred in Rotigudem village, located in the Jannaram Mandal of Mancherial district, where a 10-year-old girl, Digutla Samanvita, passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack.

Samanvita, the daughter of Digutla Nagaraju and Anusha, was reportedly in good health before the unexpected event.

On the day of the incident, she suddenly collapsed and was unable to be revived despite immediate attempts by family members to provide help. The villagers rushed her to the nearest hospital, but unfortunately, she was declared dead on arrival.

Also Read: Telangana forms Task Force to check food contamination in schools, hostels

The family is in deep shock over the sudden loss of their young daughter. Local authorities have expressed their condolences and are investigating the cause of the heart attack, as such events in children are rare and often raise concerns about underlying health conditions.

The community has come together to support the grieving family, with many residents visiting their home to offer comfort and express their sympathy. The tragic loss of Samanvita has deeply affected everyone in the village, highlighting the fragility of life.