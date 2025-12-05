CARE Hospitals Crosses 1,000 Robotic GI Surgeries, Strengthens Eastern India’s Position in Precision Medicine

Visakhapatnam: CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam has marked a major milestone in advanced medical care with the completion of 1,000 Robotic Gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries in just 18 months. The achievement, led by renowned Surgical Gastroenterologist and Robotic Surgeon Dr. B. B. Das, reinforces Eastern India’s emergence as a hub for precision-driven robotic surgery.

This landmark accomplishment not only reflects rapid technological adoption but also underscores the hospital’s commitment to providing high-precision, minimally invasive GI treatments that promote faster recovery, enhanced safety, and improved surgical outcomes.

Dr. Das, Clinical Director of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology & Robotic Surgery at CARE Hospitals, has been at the forefront of introducing minimally invasive and robotic techniques in the region. His work has enabled patients from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and surrounding states to access world-class surgical care closer to home.

The use of the advanced da Vinci Robotic Surgical System has elevated surgical standards by allowing greater accuracy, reducing tissue trauma, and shortening hospital stays—particularly in complex gastrointestinal cases.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Das said:

“Reaching 1,000 robotic GI surgeries within 18 months shows how advanced technology is reshaping gastrointestinal care in Eastern India. Robotic surgery offers superior precision, vision, and control, which translates into safer procedures, minimal discomfort, and significantly faster recovery for patients.”

The hospital showcased several transformative patient outcomes made possible through robotic precision. These included:

A 50-year-old woman who underwent a combined robotic gallbladder removal and hysterectomy through sub-centimetre ports, returning home pain-free within 48 hours.

A 63-year-old patient who received a scarless robotic hernia repair with deep mesh placement, recovering fully without discomfort.

A patient with pancreatic stones and uncontrolled diabetes who underwent a complex robotic pancreatojejunostomy with minimal pain and no infection.

A 15-year-old boy with life-threatening splenic bleeding who was successfully treated through a robotic splenectomy, avoiding a large incision and ensuring rapid recovery.

Also Read: Hitesh Dolwani Clinches UTT 2nd National Para Ranking TT Championship (Class 10)

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. G. Sukesh Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, said:

“Achieving 1,000 robotic GI surgeries in such a short period highlights our commitment to delivering global-standard healthcare. It reflects the expertise of our clinical teams and the growing trust of patients across Eastern India.”

CARE Hospitals noted that the rising number of robotic procedures signals a broader shift toward technology-driven, patient-centric healthcare. Robotic surgery has demonstrated multiple clinical advantages, including minimal blood loss, reduced infection risk, lower postoperative pain, and precise surgical execution—factors driving increased patient preference.

The hospital reaffirmed its commitment to future-ready healthcare through continued investment in next-generation robotic platforms, advanced imaging systems, multidisciplinary GI care pathways, and Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols.

With cutting-edge infrastructure and strong clinical leadership, CARE Hospitals aims to further strengthen Visakhapatnam’s position as a leading center for advanced gastrointestinal care in Eastern India.