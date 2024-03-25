Ahmedabad Crowd Crosses the Line: Casteist Slurs Hurled at Hardik Pandya Paint

The atmosphere at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has come under scrutiny yet again, but this time for all the wrong reasons. During a recent match where Hardik Pandya made his highly anticipated return as the MI captain, the crowd’s behavior took a disturbing turn.

While it’s understandable for fans to express disappointment towards a player’s performance, videos have surfaced showing the crowd hurling casteist slurs at Pandya as he made his way to the dressing room. The derogatory term “chhapri” was used, which not only carries negative connotations but also reinforces stereotypes about a specific caste group.

Yesterday match was a proof that we Rohit Sharma FC is not limited till social media, our anger is real.



We are massive. Now wait for Hyderabad and wankhede the boos to Hardik Pandya will be doubled. pic.twitter.com/7Qn4EYVGQe — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 25, 2024

What’s more concerning is that this behavior wasn’t confined to the stadium alone. The term “chhapri” began trending on social media platforms, highlighting a larger issue of insensitivity and lack of awareness among the public.

They called hardik pandya chhapri on his face 😭 this is unreal humiliation #chapri #hardikpandyapic.twitter.com/w0gmFhzgFe — VIVEK ( #𝐑𝐑 𝐊𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐫 ) (@UniquePullShot) March 25, 2024

The incident sheds light on the need for greater sensitization and education regarding caste-related prejudices. Normalizing such language without understanding its implications only perpetuates discrimination.

While the Narendra Modi Stadium boasts top-notch facilities and a rich cricketing history, concerns about crowd behavior are valid. From excessive chanting to disruptive conduct during play, the demeanor of some supporters has raised eyebrows among cricket enthusiasts and officials.

To address this issue, a comprehensive effort involving stadium authorities, law enforcement agencies, and cricketing bodies is imperative. Measures such as spectator awareness campaigns, stricter security protocols, increased surveillance, and enforcing a code of conduct for spectators are crucial steps towards ensuring a respectful and inclusive atmosphere in sports venues.