Caught on Cam: Tiger Eats Dead Python, Instantly Regrets It!

A bizarre and somewhat shocking wildlife incident was caught on camera at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, where a tiger, in a desperate attempt to satiate its hunger, ended up eating a dead python. However, what followed left tourists stunned and netizens amused.

According to eyewitnesses, the tiger had been roaming around the reserve looking for prey but failed to spot any animals. Eventually, it came across a dead python and, without hesitation, consumed it — a decision it would soon regret.

Tiger’s Reaction Caught on Camera Goes Viral

Soon after devouring the python, the tiger started to show signs of discomfort. The big cat was seen vomiting, chewing grass, and roaming restlessly, a rare sight for such a powerful predator.

The tiger’s reaction was both unusual and somewhat comical, as it appeared visibly regretful and distressed. “Looks like the tiger is saying, ‘Never again!’” one tourist quipped, capturing the hilarious moment on video.

Tourists Record the Incident, Social Media Reacts

Tourists at the site witnessed the scene and recorded the tiger’s reaction. The video, shared widely on social media, has since gone viral, amassing over 40,000 views and hundreds of comments.

पीलीभीत: अजगर खाने के बाद बाघ असहज, उलटी करता दिखा



➡️ पीलीभीत टाइगर रिजर्व में अजगर खाने से बाघ की हालत बिगड़ी

➡️ उलटी करने के बाद बाघ दिखा बेचैन, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

➡️ कर्मचारियों ने निगरानी के लिए लगाए कैमरे

➡️ PTR के पर्यटन क्षेत्र की पक्की पटरी पर दिखा दृश्य.… pic.twitter.com/5DCG1R1lNB — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) April 18, 2025

Netizens had a field day with comments like:

“Even tigers can get food poisoning!”

“That tiger just learned the hard way not everything is edible.”

“Maybe the python was already rotting or poisoned?”

The clip highlights an important reminder about wildlife behavior, unpredictability, and how even apex predators can find themselves in odd situations.

Expert Take: Why Did the Tiger Eat the Python?

While such behavior is highly unusual, wildlife experts suggest that extreme hunger can drive tigers to eat unconventional prey — even carrion. Pythons are not typical tiger food due to their tough, musky, and sometimes toxic internal compounds, which could explain the tiger’s immediate reaction.

Final Thoughts

This rare video offers a glimpse into the challenges of survival in the wild — even for top predators like tigers. Whether humorous or alarming, the clip has stirred conversation about the diets and desperation of animals in changing ecosystems.